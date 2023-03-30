RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 4-1 1 Ella Boyer and the Warriors suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday to Central Illinois Conference rival Shelbyville.
2. Salt Fork 5-0 6 Kailey Frischkorn and the Storm have racked up at least 11 runs in four games so far, including 17 or more in three tilts.
3. Unity 6-3 3 Ashlyn Miller and the Rockets picked up a surprise game with Effingham on Tuesday to help prepare for the postseason.
4. Westville 5-1 5 Ariel Clarkston and the Tigers offset a lopsided loss to St. Joseph-Ogden by getting the best of Unity in two challenging bouts.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-3 7 Alyssa Acton and the Spartans have a pair of extra-innings defeats but last took care of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
6. Le Roy 5-0 10 Molly Buckles and the Panthers haven’t been held below 12 runs in a game so far, piling up 21 in a road win over Riverton.
7. Fisher 6-1 NR Kallie Evans and the Bunnies followed a loss to Dwight by winning six games in a row, including over Armstrong-Potomac.
8. Armstrong-Potomac 3-1 NR Laney Duden and the Trojans came up short to Fisher on Wednesday but will attempt to recover Thursday versus Rantoul.
9. ALAH 1-1 8 Kailee Otto and the Knights split their first two games, with Rantoul and Meridian. They’ll host Oakwood on Thursday.
10. Villa Grove 3-4 4 Kayln Cordes and the Blue Devils have traded wins and losses early, stumbling against Casey-Westfield last time out.