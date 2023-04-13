RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Westville 11-1 1 Lilly Kiesel and the Tigers have surged to a nine-game win streak, but Villa Grove will try to prevent a double-digit run.
2. Unity 11-5 2 Reece Sarver and the Rockets own three wins in their last three games by a combined 37-1 margin, visit Monticello next.
3. Le Roy 14-2 3 Haley Cox and the Panthers bounced back from a one-run loss to Heyworth by besting Iroquois West and Urbana.
4. Salt Fork 11-3 7 Alexa Jamison and the Storm are looking strong of late, taking down Covington (Ind.), Hoopeston Area and Fisher.
5. ALAH 10-1 8 Mackenzie Condill and the Knights reached double-digit wins on the season by overcoming Tuscola in non-league play.
6. Villa Grove 9-5 9 Maci Clodfelder and the Blue Devils racked up 27 runs versus Centennial before topping Sullivan in 10 innings.
7. Sullivan 7-3 5 J’Nai Webb and Sullivan took a tough nonconference loss Wednesday versus Villa Grove, will visit Meridian on Friday.
8. Fisher 10-3 4 Alexis Moore and the Bunnies nearly rallied from a seven-run deficit against Tri-Valley but were handed an HOIC loss.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-6 10 Shayne Immke and the Spartans had their recent momentum slowed a bit with a one-run loss to Bishop McNamara.
10. Tuscola 5-5 7 Izzy Wilcox and the Warriors are trying to find a groove in the tough Central Illinois Conference, starting 1-3 in the league.