RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Westville 14-1 1 Abby Sabalaskey reached 600 career strikeouts in the Tigers’ 11-inning win over Monticello, their 12th in a row overall.
2. Unity 17-5 2 Lindy Bates and the Rockets are overcoming tough foes of late, outlasting Bloomington Central Catholic, Fisher, Tri-Valley.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-7 9 Timera Blackburn-Kelley and the Spartans avenged a loss to Mattoon by beating the Green Wave 12-2 four days later.
4. Salt Fork 13-5 4 Macie Russell and the Storm stumbled versus a rapidly rising Milford/Cissna Park team on Wednesday in VVC action.
5. Fisher 11-5 8 Aundreha Kelley and the Bunnies will try to end two-game skid against a quality foe at Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Saturday.
6. Le Roy 16-3 3 Emily Mennenga and the Panthers took a close loss to Fisher, receive another Heart of Illinois test Friday courtesy Tri-Valley.
7. ALAH 13-4 5 Charley Condill and the Knights picked up an eight-inning win over Villa Grove, then dropped a two-run game to Paris.
8. Villa Grove 12-7 6 Alison Pangburn and the Blue Devils have played three extra-innings games in their last five, winning one of them.
9. Milford/Cissna Park 11-1 NR Brynlee Wright and the Bearcats earned arguably their biggest victory of the season so far Wednesday, topping Salt Fork.
10. Tuscola 10-7 10 Emily Czerwonka and the Warriors are finding a groove after a 5-5 start, including a two-run victory against Teutopolis.