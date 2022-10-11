RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 19-3 1 Bulldogs haven’t lost in their last six matches. They visit Effingham on Thursday before playing in the Freeburg Invitational.
2. Champaign Central 19-7 2 Maroons’ win streak ended at 11 in last weekend’s Highland Invite, but they defeated Washington on Monday to rebound.
3. St. Thomas More 22-5 4 Sabers swept five matches in the Pana/Shelbyville Invitational, host Bloomington Central Catholic next in Illini Prairie action.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-7 3 Spartans posted a 3-2 record in the Quincy Invitational, draw Prairie Central and Fisher on consecutive days starting Tuesday.
5. ALAH 19-4 5 Knights finished Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament as champions, make a trip to Tri-County in rematch from last week.
6. Milford 20-5 7 Bearcats won the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic with four victories, face BHRA and Cissna Park on back-to-back days this week.
7. Cissna Park 23-5 6 Timberwolves dropped three-set matches to both Beecher and Lexington in the PBL Classic. Showdown with Milford awaits.
8. BHRA 16-6 9 Blue Devils’ pre-Vermilion County tournament schedule rounds out with matches at Milford and Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
9. Westville 20-6 7 Tigers’ three-match road trip resulted in wins against Marshall and Oakwood, loss to Watseka. They beat Tuscola on Monday.
10. Salt Fork 16-5 8 Storm is 1-3 in its last four matches, including Monday’s three-set loss versus Paris and a road defeat against St. Joseph-Ogden.