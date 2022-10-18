RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 24-3 1 Bulldogs won the Freeburg Invitational with a perfect 4-0 record, defeating the hosts for the title. They’ll host Charleston and Urbana next.
2. Champaign Central 25-8 2 Maroons boasted a 4-1 record in the two-day Autumn Knights Tournament in New Lenox, battle Springfield and Windsor/Stew-Stras this week.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-8 4 Spartans were stymied by Chillicothe IVC on Saturday but recovered nicely on Monday by knocking off Warrensburg-Latham in non-league play.
4. St. Thomas More 26-7 3 Sabers placed fifth in their Morgan Buerkett Tournament over the weekend, host Illini Prairie foe Paxton-Buckley-Loda to cap regular season.
5. ALAH 21-4 5 Knights still haven’t lost a match since the Richland County Tournament on Sept. 3, though that will be tested this week by rival Arthur Christian.
6. Milford 22-5 6 Bearcats stretched win streak to seven with a quality victory over Cissna Park. They’ll meet Chrisman, Iroquois West, Watseka in coming days.
7. Cissna Park 25-6 7 Timberwolves bounced back from loss to Milford by besting Paxton-Buckley-Loda in two sets. Five of their losses are in the last nine matches.
8. Westville 25-6 9 Tigers captured the Vermilion County Tournament title on Monday by defeating Hoopeston Area, visit feisty Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
9. BHRA 20-8 8 Blue Devils worked around Armstrong-Potomac to place third in the Vermilion County Tournament. Salt Fork, Westville are upcoming foes.
10. Watseka 20-11 NR Warriors jump into the fray despite Monday’s loss to Herscher. Two big tests await later this week from fellow top-10ers Cissna Park, Milford.