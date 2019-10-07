VBcentenn2

 Centennial's Kanay Benschneider (5) congratulates Centennial's Abby Good (9) on a kill as Centennial's Leah Luchinski (12) celebrates vs. Lincoln in a prep volleyball match at Centennial in Champaign on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Before some big rivalry matches this week, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest poll:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 22-1 (1)

Rockets rebounded from loss to St. Teresa with two triumphs, bring in St. Joseph-Ogden for tough Tuesday bout.

2. St. Thomas More 18-1 (2)

Sabers’ win streak at 16 after trumping Olympia and Monticello ahead of Wednesday non-league visit to Urbana.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-4 (3)

Spartans have won last three contests after falling to STM, start rugged two-match stretch Monday at Tri-Valley.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 20-6 (4)

Bulldogs posted perfect record in Riverton Fall Classic, go back to Apollo Conference play at Mt. Zion on Tuesday.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17-4 (6)

Panthers haven’t lost in last six outings since slipping at Unity, will try to extend that stretch Monday at Fisher.

6. Champaign Central 12-11 (5)

Maroons defeated Danville but lost to Bloomington last week, renew crosstown rivalry with Centennial on Tuesday.

7. Heritage 20-4 (—)

Hawks soar into rankings after knocking off Blue Ridge on the road, start Lincoln Prairie Tournament play this week.

8. Blue Ridge 22-5 (8)

Knights earned solid win over Tri-County after losing to Heritage, join Hawks in Lincoln Prairie Conference event.

9. Centennial 12-13 (7)

Chargers played six matches last week, splitting them down the middle, to prepare for Champaign Central next.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-7 (9)

Falcons took three-set wins over Tremont and Ridgeview, trek to Dwight and Lexington on Monday and Tuesday.

