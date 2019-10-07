Before some big rivalry matches this week, preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest poll:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 22-1 (1)
Rockets rebounded from loss to St. Teresa with two triumphs, bring in St. Joseph-Ogden for tough Tuesday bout.
2. St. Thomas More 18-1 (2)
Sabers’ win streak at 16 after trumping Olympia and Monticello ahead of Wednesday non-league visit to Urbana.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-4 (3)
Spartans have won last three contests after falling to STM, start rugged two-match stretch Monday at Tri-Valley.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 20-6 (4)
Bulldogs posted perfect record in Riverton Fall Classic, go back to Apollo Conference play at Mt. Zion on Tuesday.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17-4 (6)
Panthers haven’t lost in last six outings since slipping at Unity, will try to extend that stretch Monday at Fisher.
6. Champaign Central 12-11 (5)
Maroons defeated Danville but lost to Bloomington last week, renew crosstown rivalry with Centennial on Tuesday.
7. Heritage 20-4 (—)
Hawks soar into rankings after knocking off Blue Ridge on the road, start Lincoln Prairie Tournament play this week.
8. Blue Ridge 22-5 (8)
Knights earned solid win over Tri-County after losing to Heritage, join Hawks in Lincoln Prairie Conference event.
9. Centennial 12-13 (7)
Chargers played six matches last week, splitting them down the middle, to prepare for Champaign Central next.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-7 (9)
Falcons took three-set wins over Tremont and Ridgeview, trek to Dwight and Lexington on Monday and Tuesday.