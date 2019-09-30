vbstm9

Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Thomas More's Colleen Hege (10) in a prep volleyball match at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette St. Joseph-Ogden's Katelyn Berry (10) in a prep volleyball match at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings before the calendar flips to October:

RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)

1. Unity 20-0 (1)

Rockets remained perfect after knocking off PBL and Chillicothe IVC, pay St. Teresa a visit today in non-league play.

2. St. Thomas More 16-1 (2)

Sabers outlasted St. Joseph-Ogden for 14th consecutive victory, continue Illini Prairie action Tuesday with Olympia.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4 (5)

Spartans stumbled versus STM, also won at Urbana and Maroa-Forsyth, stop by Rantoul on Tuesday for IPC match.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 14-6 (3)

Bulldogs split Apollo matchups with Effingham and Charleston, stick in league play with stop by Lincoln on Tuesday.

5. Champaign Central 11-10 (4)

Maroons halved Big 12 bouts with Normal Community and Peoria Manual, host Danville and Bloomington this week.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15-4 (6)

Panthers secured Watseka Invitational title with perfect record, welcome in Oakwood on Monday for non-league tilt.

7. Centennial 9-9 (8)

Chargers dropped Urbana but lost to Normal Community, draw Springfield on Tuesday and Normal West afterward.

8. Blue Ridge 21-4 (7)

Knights followed defeat at LeRoy with wins versus ALAH and Villa Grove, face big test Tuesday against Heritage.

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-6 (10)

Falcons watched five-match win streak end against El Paso-Gridley, try to get back on track Tuesday versus Tremont.

10. Tuscola 9-5-1 (—)

Warriors return to ranks following triumph over Central A&M, visit Heritage on Monday and Monticello on Tuesday.

