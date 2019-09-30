Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest rankings before the calendar flips to October:
RK., TEAM REC. (PREV.)
1. Unity 20-0 (1)
Rockets remained perfect after knocking off PBL and Chillicothe IVC, pay St. Teresa a visit today in non-league play.
2. St. Thomas More 16-1 (2)
Sabers outlasted St. Joseph-Ogden for 14th consecutive victory, continue Illini Prairie action Tuesday with Olympia.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4 (5)
Spartans stumbled versus STM, also won at Urbana and Maroa-Forsyth, stop by Rantoul on Tuesday for IPC match.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 14-6 (3)
Bulldogs split Apollo matchups with Effingham and Charleston, stick in league play with stop by Lincoln on Tuesday.
5. Champaign Central 11-10 (4)
Maroons halved Big 12 bouts with Normal Community and Peoria Manual, host Danville and Bloomington this week.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15-4 (6)
Panthers secured Watseka Invitational title with perfect record, welcome in Oakwood on Monday for non-league tilt.
7. Centennial 9-9 (8)
Chargers dropped Urbana but lost to Normal Community, draw Springfield on Tuesday and Normal West afterward.
8. Blue Ridge 21-4 (7)
Knights followed defeat at LeRoy with wins versus ALAH and Villa Grove, face big test Tuesday against Heritage.
9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-6 (10)
Falcons watched five-match win streak end against El Paso-Gridley, try to get back on track Tuesday versus Tremont.
10. Tuscola 9-5-1 (—)
Warriors return to ranks following triumph over Central A&M, visit Heritage on Monday and Monticello on Tuesday.