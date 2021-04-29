RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-0 Spartans are area’s runaway success story so far, will try to stay unbeaten versus Charleston on Thursday.
2. Unity 1-0 Rockets routed Hoopeston Area to begin campaign, host Argenta-Oreana in non-league action next.
3. Watseka 1-0 Warriors rolled past rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday and rematch Panthers on the road Thursday.
4. Milford 2-0 Bearcats posted victories over Cissna Park, Iroquois West early and draw Donovan, Clifton Central soon.
5. Armstrong-Potomac 3-1 Trojans overcame early setback to Mt. Pulaski and took next three, including against LeRoy, Oakwood.
6. Mahomet-Seymour 3-3 Bulldogs cruised during premier matchup versus Champaign Central, visit St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday.
7. Centennial 3-3 Chargers swept doubleheader with Mattoon and dumped Urbana, which they rematch on Thursday.
8. Champaign Central 2-4 Maroons won Charlie Due Tournament after 0-3 start, trek to BHRA and Peoria N.D. before week is over.
9. Prairie Central 1-0 Hawks put up nearly 20 runs on St. Thomas More in opener, soon host IPC foes Monticello and Rantoul.
10. Villa Grove/Heritage 4-1 Hawks suffered first loss in barnburner with Monticello, have scored 10 or more runs in four games.