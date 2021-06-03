RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 29-2 1 Powerhouse Spartans are unbeaten in their last 17 games ahead of Friday regional semifinal.
2. Champaign Central 21-9 2 Maroons stumbled against Centennial and Mattoon but also defeated the Chargers in 10 innings.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 13-10 4 Bulldogs have scored 31 runs in their last three games, host Eisenhower in regional semifinal.
4. Monticello 13-6 5 Sages have captured each of their previous nine contests, visit rival Unity to begin playoff push.
5. LeRoy 19-6 3 Panthers tripped up Roanoke-Benson, Lexington around rare loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
6. Unity 13-7 6 Rockets took three of their last four regular-season games, including a romp against Oakwood.
7. Oakwood 13-9 7 Comets knocked Mt. Pulaski from unbeaten ranks on Tuesday, host Westville in regional semis.
8. BHRA 14-5 9 Blue Devils swept DHs with GCMS, Armstrong-Potomac before regional semifinal versus Tuscola.
9. Centennial 11-13 — Chargers’ victory against Central snapped a five-game skid. They host Urbana in regional semis.
10. Tuscola 10-7 8 Warriors’ four-game win streak concluded against St. Teresa as they’ve rallied from 0-3 start.
