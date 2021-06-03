bbhs
Champaign Central’s Jake Munroe and the Maroons will host Rantoul or Danville in a Class 3A regional final Monday.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 29-2 1 Powerhouse Spartans are unbeaten in their last 17 games ahead of Friday regional semifinal.

2. Champaign Central 21-9 2 Maroons stumbled against Centennial and Mattoon but also defeated the Chargers in 10 innings.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 13-10 4 Bulldogs have scored 31 runs in their last three games, host Eisenhower in regional semifinal.

4. Monticello 13-6 5 Sages have captured each of their previous nine contests, visit rival Unity to begin playoff push.

5. LeRoy 19-6 3 Panthers tripped up Roanoke-Benson, Lexington around rare loss to Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

6. Unity 13-7 6 Rockets took three of their last four regular-season games, including a romp against Oakwood.

7. Oakwood 13-9 7 Comets knocked Mt. Pulaski from unbeaten ranks on Tuesday, host Westville in regional semis.

8. BHRA 14-5 9 Blue Devils swept DHs with GCMS, Armstrong-Potomac before regional semifinal versus Tuscola.

9. Centennial 11-13 — Chargers’ victory against Central snapped a five-game skid. They host Urbana in regional semis.

10. Tuscola 10-7 8 Warriors’ four-game win streak concluded against St. Teresa as they’ve rallied from 0-3 start.

MORE PREPS INSIDE: Baseball, softball, track and field postseason tournaments get underway across the area — Highlights, C-2.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

