Champaign Central’s Will O’Gorman and the Maroons beat Paris on Wednesday.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-2 1 Spartans’ torrid pace continued with victory over Villa Grove/Heritage, extending streak to six.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 7-5 2 Bulldogs have taken six of their last eight, start four-team road trip against Oakwood on Thursday.

3. Unity 5-1 3 Rockets gave up two runs across trio of Illini Prairie wins — against Pontiac, Rantoul, Prairie Central.

4. Champaign Central 12-5 5 Maroons’ nine-game win streak was stopped by Bloomington, but they beat Paris on Wednesday.

5. LeRoy 12-2 9 Panthers haven’t lost in their last seven matchups, including Wednesday’s with Armstrong-Potomac.

6. Centennial 8-8 8 Chargers recovered from doubleheader loss to Normal West by defeating Danville in Big 12 play.

7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-5 4 Panthers narrowly fell to St. Joseph-Ogden after defeating St. Teresa on same day in triangular.

8. Milford 6-3-1 6 Bearcats racked up 24 runs in a win against Cissna Park and play host to Grant Park on Thursday.

9. ALAH 7-5 10 Knights keep trading wins and losses, topping Arcola after falling short of Mahomet-Seymour.

10. Iroquois West 4-1 — Raiders narrowly lost to Milford but have won every game since, scoring double-digit runs in each.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

