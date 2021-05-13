RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-2 1 Spartans’ torrid pace continued with victory over Villa Grove/Heritage, extending streak to six.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 7-5 2 Bulldogs have taken six of their last eight, start four-team road trip against Oakwood on Thursday.
3. Unity 5-1 3 Rockets gave up two runs across trio of Illini Prairie wins — against Pontiac, Rantoul, Prairie Central.
4. Champaign Central 12-5 5 Maroons’ nine-game win streak was stopped by Bloomington, but they beat Paris on Wednesday.
5. LeRoy 12-2 9 Panthers haven’t lost in their last seven matchups, including Wednesday’s with Armstrong-Potomac.
6. Centennial 8-8 8 Chargers recovered from doubleheader loss to Normal West by defeating Danville in Big 12 play.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-5 4 Panthers narrowly fell to St. Joseph-Ogden after defeating St. Teresa on same day in triangular.
8. Milford 6-3-1 6 Bearcats racked up 24 runs in a win against Cissna Park and play host to Grant Park on Thursday.
9. ALAH 7-5 10 Knights keep trading wins and losses, topping Arcola after falling short of Mahomet-Seymour.
10. Iroquois West 4-1 — Raiders narrowly lost to Milford but have won every game since, scoring double-digit runs in each.