RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-2 1 Spartans’ dominance continued Wednesday with victory over Mt. Zion, program’s 10th in a row.
2. Champaign Central 17-5 4 Maroons have won their last six outings after dispatching Peoria Richwoods in a Tuesday Big 12 tilt.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-8 2 Bulldogs ended a four-game skid by trumping Danville, travel to Lincoln this weekend for double-dip.
4. Unity 8-3 3 Rockets were silenced by St. Joseph-Ogden, will try to get back in win column Thursday at Olympia.
5. LeRoy 13-4 5 Panthers have suffered back-to-back losses to HOIC foes Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
6. Centennial 10-9 6 Chargers split a doubleheader with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and welcome Peoria to town next.
7. Milford 9-3-1 8 Bearcats are on a four-game winning run that includes 24-1 and 17-4 victories, host Salt Fork next.
8. Oakwood 8-6 — Comets knocked off Mahomet-Seymour to vault into rankings, also dropped close one to Central.
9. GCMS 6-5 — Falcons are playing well having won three of their last four after routing LeRoy on Wednesday.
10. Tuscola 6-5 — Warriors make season debut in these rankings following 0-3 start, host Shelbyville on Thursday.