RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 26-2 1 Spartans are in cruise control once more, winning their last 14 — including nine by shutout.
2. Champaign Central 18-7 2 Maroons played late game Wednesday with rival Centennial, face Chargers again on Thursday.
3. LeRoy 16-5 5 Panthers blanked both Salt Fork and El Paso-Gridley, have four more games before playoffs.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-10 3 Bulldogs in midst of a challenging stretch but recently picked off both Lincoln and Effingham.
5. Monticello 10-6 — Sages are on a tear as winners of their previous six, knocking off both Maroa-Forsyth and Unity.
6. Unity 10-5 4 Rockets had a three-game win streak end courtesy Monticello, which they face again Thursday.
7. Oakwood 11-7 8 Comets stumbled to Milford on Wednesday after three consecutive wins, visit Reed-Custer next.
8. Tuscola 9-6 10 Warriors still are rolling in Central Illinois Conference play, most recently in win at Central A&M.
9. BHRA 10-5 — Blue Devils won completion of suspended tie with Milford, then beat Bearcats a second time.
10. Milford 9-5 7 Bearcats followed narrow loss to BHRA by outlasting Oakwood, pay visit to Manteno on Friday.