RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-0 1 Spartans topped Danville for an early quality victory, host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next.
2. Prairie Central 8-0 2 Hawks thumped St. Anne ahead of their Illini Prairie Conference opener Friday versus Pontiac.
3. Tuscola 5-1 3 Warriors will be busy at the end of the week, playing host to Argenta-Oreana and Tri-County.
4. Monticello 7-0 4 Sages continued their romp through nonconference play by besting ALAH by 41 points Tuesday.
5. Oakwood 10-2 7 Comets’ fourth win in a row came against Vermilion Valley rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
6. Danville 5-2 5 Vikings found some things to work on in loss to St. Joseph-Ogden, host Big 12 foe Urbana soon.
7. Unity 4-1 6 Rockets eclipsed Clinton for third win in a row, seeking No. 4 against Clifton Central on Friday.
8. Iroquois West 7-1 8 Raiders are winners of four consecutive games leading up to the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
9. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7-1 9 Broncos took second in the Macon County Tournament and visit DeLand-Weldon on Friday.
10. Centennial 4-4 10 Chargers defeated state-ranked Normal Community before coming up short versus Mt. Zion.