RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-0 1 Spartans overcame stingy Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ahead of State Farm Holiday Classic.

2. Tuscola 8-1 2 Warriors have won their last six games, will conduct one of Thursday’s few games at Okaw Valley.

3. Prairie Central 9-1 3 Hawks lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but have top seed at Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

4. Monticello 10-0 4 Sages reached double-digit wins Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham, host Holiday Hoopla soon.

5. Unity 7-1 5 Rockets are on a six-game win streak before taking part in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

6. Danville 6-2 6 Vikings beat Urbana in overtime, a good test leading up to daunting Pontiac Holiday Tournament.

7. Oakwood 11-2 7 Comets eclipsed Armstrong-Potomac to extend win streak to five, will play in Holiday Hoopla.

8. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10-1 8 Broncos have taken down each of their last three matchups, host Hoopeston Area next week.

9. Iroquois West 10-2 9 Raiders topped Watseka to place third in Warriors’ holiday tournament, now are off until Jan. 4.

10. St. Thomas More 6-4 10 Sabers currently on a COVID-19 pause that will keep them from participating in holiday event.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

