RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-0 1 Spartans overcame stingy Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin ahead of State Farm Holiday Classic.
2. Tuscola 8-1 2 Warriors have won their last six games, will conduct one of Thursday’s few games at Okaw Valley.
3. Prairie Central 9-1 3 Hawks lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw, but have top seed at Williamsville Holiday Tournament.
4. Monticello 10-0 4 Sages reached double-digit wins Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham, host Holiday Hoopla soon.
5. Unity 7-1 5 Rockets are on a six-game win streak before taking part in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.
6. Danville 6-2 6 Vikings beat Urbana in overtime, a good test leading up to daunting Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
7. Oakwood 11-2 7 Comets eclipsed Armstrong-Potomac to extend win streak to five, will play in Holiday Hoopla.
8. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10-1 8 Broncos have taken down each of their last three matchups, host Hoopeston Area next week.
9. Iroquois West 10-2 9 Raiders topped Watseka to place third in Warriors’ holiday tournament, now are off until Jan. 4.
10. St. Thomas More 6-4 10 Sabers currently on a COVID-19 pause that will keep them from participating in holiday event.