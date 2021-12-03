RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-0 1 SJ-O held off tough Oakwood team, continue Toyota of Danville Classic play Friday versus Schlarman.
2. Tuscola 2-0 2 Warriors eased by Villa Grove ahead of Saturday’s intriguing matchup with Gary (Ind.) 21st Century.
3. Prairie Central 5-0 — Hawks won the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament, pay trip to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next.
4. Monticello 2-0 4 Sages topped Pleasant Plains and Riverton on the road, make home debut Friday versus Salt Fork.
5. Danville 3-1 8 Vikings took third in Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament, visit Ogden International in Chicago on Friday.
6. St. Thomas More 5-0 10 Sabers won Schlarman’s Topper Classic and aim for a sixth straight win Friday against St. Teresa.
7. ALAH 3-0 6 Quentin Day (left) and Knights worked around Watseka on Thursday in Toyota of Danville Classic tilt.
8. Unity 1-0 — Rockets held off BHRA in difficult season opener, now gearing up for trip to Teutopolis on Saturday.
9. Mahomet-Seymour 2-3 3 Bulldogs slipped below .500 with a close loss Thursday versus Mattoon, stop by Mt. Zion this weekend.
10. BHRA 4-2 5 Blue Devils’ losses are to Illini Prairie Conference’s St. Thomas More and Unity by combined 12 points.