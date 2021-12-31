RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 14-0 3 Sages captured their own Holiday Hoopla title for first time since 2012, knocking off Tuscola.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-2 1 Spartans stumbled in final two games of State Farm Holiday Classic, still landed in fourth place.
3. Unity 10-2 5 Rockets took second in Williamsville Tournament as 5 seed, losing to East Peoria in title affair.
4. Prairie Central 12-2 2 Hawks beat Williamsville in third-place game of Bullets’ tournament after losing to rival Unity.
5. Tuscola 11-3 4 Warriors were set down by Monticello after winning first three games at Holiday Hoopla event.
6. Cerro Gordo/Bement 11-1 8 Broncos have won each of their last four games leading into Monday showdown with Sullivan.
7. BHRA 12-5 10 Blue Devils secured their own BSN Classic championship via a title-game victory over Salt Fork.
8. Oakwood 13-4 7 Comets recovered from two losses in Monticello Holiday Hoopla by winning final two games.
9. Danville 6-4 6 Vikings stumbled twice in daunting Pontiac Holiday Tournament, visit Normal Community next.
10. Centennial 7-6 — Chargers won consolation title at Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Tournament, topping Dixon.