1. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-0 1 Spartans have scored 75 or more points in four games thus far, including each of last three.

2. Prairie Central 7-0 3 Hawks continuing to roll early, blasting big-school foe Bloomington by 30 points recently.

3. Tuscola 3-1 2 Warriors fell to very good Gary (Ind.) 21st Century team before rocking ALAH on Tuesday.

4. Monticello 5-0 4 Triston Foran (left) and Sages eclipsed Williamsville, visit Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday afternoon.

5. Danville 4-1 5 Vikings routed Ogden International in the Chicago area, draw rival Champaign Central next.

6. Unity 3-1 8 Rockets bested Marshall on Tuesday and get trip to Clinton next before seven-day break.

7. Oakwood 9-2 — Comets return to rankings after narrow win over St. Thomas More. BHRA is on the horizon.

8. Cerro Gordo/Bement 6-0 — Broncos preparing for Macon County Tournament semifinal game against tough Meridian.

9. Iroquois West 6-1 — Raiders make debut on this list, with only loss to Prairie Central. Chrisman is on deck soon.

10. ALAH 4-2 7 Knights faltered against St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola, host Arthur Christian on Friday night.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

