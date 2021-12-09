RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-0 1 Spartans have scored 75 or more points in four games thus far, including each of last three.
2. Prairie Central 7-0 3 Hawks continuing to roll early, blasting big-school foe Bloomington by 30 points recently.
3. Tuscola 3-1 2 Warriors fell to very good Gary (Ind.) 21st Century team before rocking ALAH on Tuesday.
4. Monticello 5-0 4 Triston Foran (left) and Sages eclipsed Williamsville, visit Maroa-Forsyth on Saturday afternoon.
5. Danville 4-1 5 Vikings routed Ogden International in the Chicago area, draw rival Champaign Central next.
6. Unity 3-1 8 Rockets bested Marshall on Tuesday and get trip to Clinton next before seven-day break.
7. Oakwood 9-2 — Comets return to rankings after narrow win over St. Thomas More. BHRA is on the horizon.
8. Cerro Gordo/Bement 6-0 — Broncos preparing for Macon County Tournament semifinal game against tough Meridian.
9. Iroquois West 6-1 — Raiders make debut on this list, with only loss to Prairie Central. Chrisman is on deck soon.
10. ALAH 4-2 7 Knights faltered against St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola, host Arthur Christian on Friday night.