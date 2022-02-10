RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 24-3 1 Sages escaped with win over Pontiac, host St. Thomas More and St. Teresa on consecutive days.
2. Tuscola 21-4 2 Warriors have been victorious in each of their last seven games, face stiff test next in Meridian.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-6 3 Spartans eclipsed Rantoul ahead of rivalry game with Unity, neutral-court showdown with Pana.
4. Prairie Central 21-6 5 Hawks staved off Bloomington Central Catholic, soon will face Iroquois West for second time.
5. Unity 17-7 4 Rockets still have St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello on docket, have gone 3-3 in previous six tilts.
6. Iroquois West 21-4 7 Raiders stalled Milford following loss to Oakwood, meet Prairie Central next for daunting game.
7. BHRA 22-7 8 Blue Devils have crafted a 10-game win streak and visit a surging Salt Fork squad on Friday.
8. Centennial 13-10 9 Chargers swept season series with Champaign Central and host another rival, Urbana, this week.
9. Oakwood 21-7 6 Comets were tripped up by Salt Fork in overtime, look for rebound spot Friday at Schlarman.
10. Cerro Gordo/Bement 21-5 10 Broncos have secured three consecutive triumphs, will battle ALAH, Blue Ridge in near future.