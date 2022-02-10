Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 24-3 1 Sages escaped with win over Pontiac, host St. Thomas More and St. Teresa on consecutive days.

2. Tuscola 21-4 2 Warriors have been victorious in each of their last seven games, face stiff test next in Meridian.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-6 3 Spartans eclipsed Rantoul ahead of rivalry game with Unity, neutral-court showdown with Pana.

4. Prairie Central 21-6 5 Hawks staved off Bloomington Central Catholic, soon will face Iroquois West for second time.

5. Unity 17-7 4 Rockets still have St. Joseph-Ogden, Monticello on docket, have gone 3-3 in previous six tilts.

6. Iroquois West 21-4 7 Raiders stalled Milford following loss to Oakwood, meet Prairie Central next for daunting game.

7. BHRA 22-7 8 Blue Devils have crafted a 10-game win streak and visit a surging Salt Fork squad on Friday.

8. Centennial 13-10 9 Chargers swept season series with Champaign Central and host another rival, Urbana, this week.

9. Oakwood 21-7 6 Comets were tripped up by Salt Fork in overtime, look for rebound spot Friday at Schlarman.

10. Cerro Gordo/Bement 21-5 10 Broncos have secured three consecutive triumphs, will battle ALAH, Blue Ridge in near future.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

