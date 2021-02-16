All programs in The News-Gazette’s coverage area have played at least one game in this pandemic-abbreviated season.
With that in mind, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers up his first rankings of the condensed 2021 campaign:
RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 6-0 Division I target Jalen Quinn and Grant Hardwick pace the Warriors into a Tuesday night trip to Meridian.
2. Centennial 1-1 New Charger Khailieo Terry, a former Champaign Central standout, led Centennial to a win over his old team.
3. Champaign Central 3-1 Maroons receiving contributions from Diego Sanchez, Henry Hamelberg, Judd Wagner and others so far.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 2-1 Eli Warren and Braden Finch are the top Bulldogs, but Quinton McCullough had a big night at Mt. Zion, too.
5. Danville 1-1 Cal State Fullerton commit Tevin Smith, fellow D-I recruit Nate Hoskins hit 1,000 career points last week.
6. Monticello 3-0 Ben Cresap and Dylan Ginalick have made Sages look good in and out of their new Sievers Center facility.
7. Oakwood 3-0 Isaiah Ruch, Brevin Wells, Josh Young and Dalton Hobick all have stepped up in Comets’ unbeaten start.
8. BHRA 5-2 Elijah Tidwell and Brett Meidel form potent 1-2 punch for Blue Devils, who nearly won at Tuscola on Feb. 2.
9. LeRoy 3-0 Max Buckles and Nate Perry have aided the Panthers in narrow HOIC victories over Tri-Valley and Heyworth.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 1-0 Ty Pence and the Spartans are fairly young but looked highly comfortable in season-opening win at Rantoul.
In Thursday’s News-Gazette: Likas provides a complete page of news and notes from the local prep basketball scene.