RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 3-1 5 Sophomore O’Shawn Jones-Winslow made impact during wins over Urbana, Normal Community.
2. Tuscola 7-1 1 Sharpshooter Cole Cunningham continues to sink deep shots for Warriors, who suffered loss to Paris.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 4 Quinton McCullough can score and haul in rebounds for Bulldogs, who won at Lincoln and Rantoul.
4. Centennial 2-2 2 David Laby is becoming a solid No. 2 scoring option for Chargers, who overwhelmed Normal West.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-0 10 Evan Ingram is turning into a Robin for Ty Pence’s Batman as Spartans continue unbeaten start.
6. BHRA 7-2 8 Asa Ray broke out for a big scoring game this past Saturday as Blue Devils knocked off Watseka.
7. Champaign Central 3-3 3 Nate Allen and Judd Wagner each help Maroons on court, will lead boys’ soccer team come spring.
8. LeRoy 8-0 9 Logan Petersen sank two clutch free throws in win over El Paso-Gridley, also is baseball standout.
9. Prairie Central 5-1 — Trey Bazzell and Hawks recovered from loss to Bloomington CC with three road wins in three days.
10. St. Thomas More 2-1 — Averi Hughes and Sabers couldn’t fend off Chillicothe IVC, but earned overtime win over Monticello.