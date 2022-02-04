RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 22-3 1 Sages got back to winning versus St. Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul, face Petersburg PORTA next.
2. Tuscola 20-4 3 Warriors will vie for Central Illinois Conference Tournament crown Friday against Meridian.
3. Iroquois West 20-3 2 Raiders fell to Johnsburg in overtime at Beecher Shootout before trumping Hoopeston Area.
4. Unity 16-7 6 Rockets took down Prairie Central and Maroa-Forsyth before stalling against surging Pontiac.
5. Prairie Central 19-5 5 Hawks bested Joliet Catholic and Chillicothe IVC, are set to host Paxton-Buckley-Loda soon.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-6 4 Spartans dominated Olympia leading up to Friday’s visit to Bloomington Central Catholic.
7. BHRA 20-7 7 Blue Devils boast an eight-game win streak before Friday’s showdown with equally-hot Milford.
8. Centennial 12-9 8 Chargers clipped Kaneland and Mattoon, make a trip to Peoria Richwoods next for Big 12 tilt.
9. Oakwood 20-6 — Comets have won their last four games, draw Iroquois West on Saturday in big matchup.
10. Cerro Gordo/Bement 19-5 10 Broncos ended skid with win over Cumberland. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is on deck.