RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 17-1 1 Sages blasted Manteno and Clinton, host Bloomington Central Catholic in Friday Illini Prairie tilt.
2. Tuscola 13-3 4 Warriors picked up big road win over Unity on Tuesday ahead of home contest with Shelbyville.
3. Prairie Central 14-3 5 Hawks own consecutive road victories over St. Thomas More and Morton, host Rantoul on Friday.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 2 Spartans have fallen in three of their last four outings, hope to turn tide against Pontiac soon.
5. Unity 11-3 3 Rockets have dropped two of their previous three games, pay trip to Paxton-Buckley-Loda next.
6. Iroquois West 14-2 6 Raiders’ overtime win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin looms large. Herscher is on deck.
7. Cerro Gordo/Bement 15-2 7 Broncos hold a three-game win streak before impromptu Saturday showdown with Taylorville.
8. Oakwood 16-4 8 Comets staved off Milford on Tuesday, start Vermilion County Tournament play with Westville.
9. Centennial 8-7 10 Chargers stumped Champaign Central on the road, visit Bloomington and Morton this weekend.
10. BHRA 13-7 9 Blue Devils look to start win streak in Vermilion County Tournament, opening with Hoopeston Area.