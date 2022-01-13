bkbHSB CENTRAL

Centennial’s Trae Warren (right)

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 17-1 1 Sages blasted Manteno and Clinton, host Bloomington Central Catholic in Friday Illini Prairie tilt.

2. Tuscola 13-3 4 Warriors picked up big road win over Unity on Tuesday ahead of home contest with Shelbyville.

3. Prairie Central 14-3 5 Hawks own consecutive road victories over St. Thomas More and Morton, host Rantoul on Friday.

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 2 Spartans have fallen in three of their last four outings, hope to turn tide against Pontiac soon.

5. Unity 11-3 3 Rockets have dropped two of their previous three games, pay trip to Paxton-Buckley-Loda next.

6. Iroquois West 14-2 6 Raiders’ overtime win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin looms large. Herscher is on deck.

7. Cerro Gordo/Bement 15-2 7 Broncos hold a three-game win streak before impromptu Saturday showdown with Taylorville.

8. Oakwood 16-4 8 Comets staved off Milford on Tuesday, start Vermilion County Tournament play with Westville.

9. Centennial 8-7 10 Chargers stumped Champaign Central on the road, visit Bloomington and Morton this weekend.

10. BHRA 13-7 9 Blue Devils look to start win streak in Vermilion County Tournament, opening with Hoopeston Area.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

