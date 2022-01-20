RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 19-1 1 Sages have rattled off a five-game win streak leading into contest with Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
2. Unity 13-4 3 Rockets dispatched St. Thomas More on Tuesday, start three-game road trip Friday with Rantoul.
3. Tuscola 15-4 2 Warriors stumbled against Cerro Gordo/Bement but recovered with a romp past Central A&M.
4. Iroquois West 16-2 5 Raiders clipped Herscher and Gardner-South Wilmington, visit Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 6 Spartans earned much-needed win over Prairie Central, seek another Friday versus Chillicothe.
6. Prairie Central 15-4 4 Hawks were stumped by St. Joseph-Ogden to end three-game win streak. Pontiac is up next.
7. Cerro Gordo/Bement 16-3 9 Broncos topped Tuscola for signature win, start Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament play soon.
8. Centennial 9-8 8 Chargers will hit the road for two games at end of week, matching Danville and Normal U-High.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-6 — Panthers knocked off Unity and Pontiac, can really make noise with win at Monticello on Friday.
10. Oakwood 16-5 7 Comets were stunned by Westville in Vermilion County Tournament, face Salt Fork on Thursday.