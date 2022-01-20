Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 19-1 1 Sages have rattled off a five-game win streak leading into contest with Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

2. Unity 13-4 3 Rockets dispatched St. Thomas More on Tuesday, start three-game road trip Friday with Rantoul.

3. Tuscola 15-4 2 Warriors stumbled against Cerro Gordo/Bement but recovered with a romp past Central A&M.

4. Iroquois West 16-2 5 Raiders clipped Herscher and Gardner-South Wilmington, visit Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Saturday.

5. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-4 6 Spartans earned much-needed win over Prairie Central, seek another Friday versus Chillicothe.

6. Prairie Central 15-4 4 Hawks were stumped by St. Joseph-Ogden to end three-game win streak. Pontiac is up next.

7. Cerro Gordo/Bement 16-3 9 Broncos topped Tuscola for signature win, start Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament play soon.

8. Centennial 9-8 8 Chargers will hit the road for two games at end of week, matching Danville and Normal U-High.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-6 — Panthers knocked off Unity and Pontiac, can really make noise with win at Monticello on Friday.

10. Oakwood 16-5 7 Comets were stunned by Westville in Vermilion County Tournament, face Salt Fork on Thursday.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

