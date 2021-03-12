bkbhsb
Rantoul’s Avontay Anderson (31) and St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence (22) in a prep basketball game at Rantoul High School on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
1. Champaign Central 9-4 2

Beat Peoria Manual on Thursday in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, await rival Centennial on Friday.

2. LeRoy 12-1 4

Panthers sitting at No. 9 in most recent Class 1A poll, with lone loss to Class 2A power Fieldcrest.

3. Centennial 7-5 7

Chargers still contending for Big 12 tournament title after upset win against Peoria Notre Dame.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-4 3

Bulldogs saw three-game win streak end against Teutopolis, but M-S had impressive overall campaign.

5. Danville 7-5 1

Vikings stumbled at end, losing final three games — including one to Urbana in Big 12 tournament.

6. Oakwood 10-2 —

Comets won Vermilion Valley Conference title with triumph at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.

7. Prairie Central 10-4 8

Hawks’ lone loss in March was to Normal U-High, and wins included Monticello, St. Thomas More.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-3 9

Spartans, led by Ty Pence (far right), defeated St. Thomas More to close Illini Prairie Conference slate.

9. Monticello 8-3 —

Sages’ three losses on season came by a combined 12 points, and they took down BHRA last week.

10. St. Thomas More 8-4 10

Sabers won five in a row before defeats against Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden in IPC action.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

