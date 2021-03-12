RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 9-4 2
Beat Peoria Manual on Thursday in Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, await rival Centennial on Friday.
2. LeRoy 12-1 4
Panthers sitting at No. 9 in most recent Class 1A poll, with lone loss to Class 2A power Fieldcrest.
3. Centennial 7-5 7
Chargers still contending for Big 12 tournament title after upset win against Peoria Notre Dame.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 9-4 3
Bulldogs saw three-game win streak end against Teutopolis, but M-S had impressive overall campaign.
5. Danville 7-5 1
Vikings stumbled at end, losing final three games — including one to Urbana in Big 12 tournament.
6. Oakwood 10-2 —
Comets won Vermilion Valley Conference title with triumph at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
7. Prairie Central 10-4 8
Hawks’ lone loss in March was to Normal U-High, and wins included Monticello, St. Thomas More.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-3 9
Spartans, led by Ty Pence (far right), defeated St. Thomas More to close Illini Prairie Conference slate.
9. Monticello 8-3 —
Sages’ three losses on season came by a combined 12 points, and they took down BHRA last week.
10. St. Thomas More 8-4 10
Sabers won five in a row before defeats against Prairie Central and St. Joseph-Ogden in IPC action.