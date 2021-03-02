urbanacentral
Champaign Central’s Nate Allen (left)

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 7-2 1

Michael Moore and the Vikings topped Rantoul on Monday, recently beat 3A No. 8 Peoria Manual.

2. Champaign Central 6-3 7

Henry Hamelberg and the Maroons beat Peoria Manual, Urbana and Peoria in four-day stretch.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 6-3 4

Zach Travis and the Bulldogs slipped past 3A No. 9 Effingham before falling to a good Lincoln team.

4. LeRoy 11-0 8

Max Buckles and the Panthers defeated 2A No. 8 Eureka to keep their unbeaten run on track.

5. Tuscola 9-3 2

Haven Hatfield and the Warriors slipped against Warrensburg-Latham and Meridian in CIC competition.

6. BHRA 8-2 6

Mason Hackman and the Blue Devils are staying busy, with six games slated across next 11 days.

7. Centennial 3-4 4

Jack Young and the Chargers recovered from loss to Normal Community by bouncing Richwoods.

8. Prairie Central 7-3 9

Logan Goad and the Hawks took down St. Joseph-Ogden before falling to Normal Community.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-1 5

Jackson Rydell and SJ-O recovered from Prairie Central loss by winning at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

10. St. Thomas More 4-2 10

Dawson Magrini and the Sabers clipped St. Teresa after falling to Bloomington CC in double OT.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

