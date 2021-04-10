RK, TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 6-2-2 2 Maroons couldn’t find a goal against Normal Community, host Richland County on Saturday.
2. Urbana 7-2-3 1 Tigers slipped up versus Peoria Richwoods, but host Peoria and Peoria Notre Dame next.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-1-2 3 Bulldogs have won their last four games, including a rare close one Thursday versus Lincoln.
4. St. Thomas More 8-1-2 4 Sabers took both ends of consecutive-days home-and-home against Rantoul earlier this week.
5. Monticello 9-2-2 5 Sages earned revenge in a 3-1 win over Bloomington CC after losing to Saints on March 16.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 9-1-1 6 Comets wrapped up share of Vermilion Valley Conference title with recent win over Schlarman.
7. Uni High 6-5-1 7 Illineks beat Fisher/GCMS and Hoopeston Area before securing a tie with Monticello on Friday.
8. BHRA 7-2-1 9 Blue Devils picked off Judah Christian to get back in win column, visit Blue Ridge on Saturday.
9. Fisher/GCMS 7-2-1 8 Bunnies tied Oakwood/Salt Fork, edged Hoopeston Area ahead of home date with Monticello.
10. Iroquois West 7-3-1 10 Raiders have won last three matches by 15-2 margin, visit Herscher and Grant Park next week.