Mahomet-Seymour soccer top 10
Mahomet-Seymour’s Nate Lundstrom

 Mike Heiniger/for The News-Gazette
RK, TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 6-2-2 2 Maroons couldn’t find a goal against Normal Community, host Richland County on Saturday.

2. Urbana 7-2-3 1 Tigers slipped up versus Peoria Richwoods, but host Peoria and Peoria Notre Dame next.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 8-1-2 3 Bulldogs have won their last four games, including a rare close one Thursday versus Lincoln.

4. St. Thomas More 8-1-2 4 Sabers took both ends of consecutive-days home-and-home against Rantoul earlier this week.

5. Monticello 9-2-2 5 Sages earned revenge in a 3-1 win over Bloomington CC after losing to Saints on March 16.

6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 9-1-1 6 Comets wrapped up share of Vermilion Valley Conference title with recent win over Schlarman.

7. Uni High 6-5-1 7 Illineks beat Fisher/GCMS and Hoopeston Area before securing a tie with Monticello on Friday.

8. BHRA 7-2-1 9 Blue Devils picked off Judah Christian to get back in win column, visit Blue Ridge on Saturday.

9. Fisher/GCMS 7-2-1 8 Bunnies tied Oakwood/Salt Fork, edged Hoopeston Area ahead of home date with Monticello.

10. Iroquois West 7-3-1 10 Raiders have won last three matches by 15-2 margin, visit Herscher and Grant Park next week.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

