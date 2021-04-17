RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 9-2-3 2 Jordan Perez (far left) and Tigers picked up defining win over Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday.
2. Champaign Central 8-3-2 1 Maroons slipped versus Normal West to conclude season in which losses came by four goals total.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 11-2-3 3 Bulldogs vying for Apollo Conference title Saturday when facing Mt. Zion, which M-S tied earlier.
4. Monticello 12-2-3 5 Sages secured first Illini Prairie championship by overwhelming St. Thomas More on road.
5. Oakwood/Salt Fork 12-1-1 6 Comets became Vermilion Valley titlists with win over Schlarman; only loss was opener to BHRA.
6. St. Thomas More 10-3-2 4 Sabers couldn’t slow Monticello in Illini Prairie finale, end season hosting Uni High on Saturday.
7. Uni High 9-5-1 7 Illineks defeated Judah Christian on Friday and haven’t lost in their last six matches, going 5-0-1.
8. Fisher/GCMS 7-2-2 9 Bunnies tied Oakwood/Salt Fork and Monticello late — impressive results despite not being wins.
9. BHRA 9-3-1 8 Blue Devils couldn’t stop Uni High in recent meeting but ended season winning three of four.
10. Iroquois West 8-5-1 10 Raiders overcame Illinois Lutheran to avoid entering offseason on three-match losing streak.