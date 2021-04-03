RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Urbana 7-0-3 Tigers lone local club without a loss. Tied Champaign Central and topped Mahomet, Uni High.
2. Champaign Central 4-1-2 Maroons began with daunting 1-2 punch (Peoria Notre Dame, Mahomet) but since have fared well.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 6-1-2 Bulldogs held Central scoreless and limited Urbana, have outscored Apollo Conference foes 40-5.
4. St. Thomas More 6-1-2 Sabers stumbled against Urbana and tied Monticello and Bloomington CC, but also boast six shutouts.
5. Monticello 7-1-1 Sages on a three-match win streak with 24-3 scoring edge after loss to Bloomington CC, tie with STM.
6. Oakwood/Salt Fork 6-1 Comets haven’t lost since nail-biting opener with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which they avenged.
7. Uni High 4-4 Illineks’ record is deceiving, with rugged bigger-school schedule that includes Urbana and Central.
8. Fisher/GCMS 6-1 Bunnies couldn’t eclipse Uni High but have defeated all other comers, collecting four shutouts as well.
9. BHRA 6-2-1 Blue Devils have struggled after 5-0 start, but even among latest results is scoreless tie with Iroquois West.
10. Iroquois West 5-3-1 Raiders not as spotless as in recent seasons but still faring well, including win over Hoopeston Area.