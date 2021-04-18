Listen to this article

1. LeRoy 12-1 2 Panthers nearly secured Heart of Illinois Conference title, if not for strong Fieldcrest team clipping them by four points late in season.

2. Champaign Central 9-5 1 Maroons were dealt revenge by rival Centennial in Big 12 tournament, but collected earlier wins against Peoria Manual, Danville.

3. Centennial 8-6 3 Chargers made run to Big 12 Conference tournament final, falling against Normal Community but providing momentum for 2021-22.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 10-4 4 Bulldogs notched four victories in their last five games, rounding out 9-4 Apollo Conference mark by defeating Charleston.

5. Danville 7-5 5 Talented group of Vikings struggled late in season but earned triumphs against Normal Community and Centennial when at their peak.

6. Oakwood 10-2 6 Comets didn’t lose across their last six games, beating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin for the Vermilion Valley Conference crown.

7. Prairie Central 11-4 7 Hawks were triumphant in four of their last five games, and they compiled a 7-2 mark in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference.

8. Tuscola 13-5 NR Warriors’ roster was hampered late in the season, but short-handed crew still pulled out wins in three of its last four games.

9. Monticello 8-3 9 Sages nearly knocked off Prairie Central before following through versus BHRA. All of Monticello’s losses were by seven or fewer points.

10. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 8 Spartans couldn’t keep up hot start that saw them win their first five games, but did have quality win against St. Thomas More late.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

