RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. LeRoy 12-1 2 Panthers nearly secured Heart of Illinois Conference title, if not for strong Fieldcrest team clipping them by four points late in season.
2. Champaign Central 9-5 1 Maroons were dealt revenge by rival Centennial in Big 12 tournament, but collected earlier wins against Peoria Manual, Danville.
3. Centennial 8-6 3 Chargers made run to Big 12 Conference tournament final, falling against Normal Community but providing momentum for 2021-22.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 10-4 4 Bulldogs notched four victories in their last five games, rounding out 9-4 Apollo Conference mark by defeating Charleston.
5. Danville 7-5 5 Talented group of Vikings struggled late in season but earned triumphs against Normal Community and Centennial when at their peak.
6. Oakwood 10-2 6 Comets didn’t lose across their last six games, beating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin for the Vermilion Valley Conference crown.
7. Prairie Central 11-4 7 Hawks were triumphant in four of their last five games, and they compiled a 7-2 mark in the rugged Illini Prairie Conference.
8. Tuscola 13-5 NR Warriors’ roster was hampered late in the season, but short-handed crew still pulled out wins in three of its last four games.
9. Monticello 8-3 9 Sages nearly knocked off Prairie Central before following through versus BHRA. All of Monticello’s losses were by seven or fewer points.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 8 Spartans couldn’t keep up hot start that saw them win their first five games, but did have quality win against St. Thomas More late.