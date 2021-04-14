Listen to this article

1. Monticello 4-0 1 Sages have shut out their last two opponents, most recently Mattoon, and visit Olympia this week.

2. Unity 3-0 3 Rockets rolled past rival St. Joseph-Ogden ahead of marquee matchup with Mahomet-Seymour.

3. Prairie Central 2-1 4 Hawks dispatched quality Chillicothe IVC squad, head to Pontiac to continue Illini Prairie action.

4. Danville 2-1 2 Vikings stumbled against Normal Community, attempt to rally this week versus Peoria Notre Dame.

5. Watseka 4-0 5 Warriors handled Iroquois West to remain perfect, face good test next with Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

6. BHRA 3-1 6 Blue Devils trumped Havana leading into tough two-game stretch with Oakwood and Salt Fork.

7. Centennial 2-1 7 Chargers’ Week 4 contest with Normal West was canceled, and Centennial won’t play this week.

8. LeRoy 3-1 9 Panthers eclipsed Heyworth to conclude four-game slate, finish second in Heart of Illinois Small.

9. Arcola 2-1 — Purple Riders outlasted ALAH to earn spot in rankings, host Cerro Gordo/Bement in home finale.

10. Mahomet-Seymour 2-2 — Bulldogs also jump into poll after crushing Charleston, now seek feather in cap with Unity visit.

