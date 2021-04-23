RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 5-0 1 Sages seek third shutout of year when hosting St. Joseph-Ogden on Saturday.
2. Unity 4-0 2 Rockets held off Mahomet-Seymour, finish campaign with Friday trip to Rantoul.
3. Prairie Central 3-1 3 Hawks regained a spot in AP Class 4A poll, host Bloomington CC in final tilt.
4. BHRA 4-1 6 Blue Devils aim for perfect 4-0 Vermilion Valley record when hosting Salt Fork.
5. Danville 2-2 4 Vikings stumbled against Peoria N.D., lost final game amid COVID-19 concerns.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-1 — Panthers also missing Week 6 game, topped Watseka in what was final contest.
7. Watseka 4-1 5 Warriors try to bounce back from loss to PBL with visit to tough Clifton Central.
8. Centennial 2-1 7 Chargers retake field after two-week absence to face rival Champaign Central.
9. LeRoy 3-1 8 Panthers focused on IHSA’s summer ventures, still among area football’s best.
10. Arcola 3-1 9 Purple Riders trying to end on four-game win streak, visit Villa Grove/Heritage.