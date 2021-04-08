Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Monticello 3-0 7 Sages vaulted to No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 3A poll, host Mattoon in Saturday non-league game.

2. Danville 2-0 2 Vikings had last week off after cancellation, open Big 12 tournament Friday versus Normal Community.

3. Unity 2-0 4 Rockets are No. 8 team in AP Class 3A rankings, host rival St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday night in Tolono.

4. Prairie Central 1-1 1 Hawks rebounded from loss to Monticello by thumping Olympia, welcome Chillicothe IVC to town next.

5. Watseka 3-0 5 Warriors outlasted Seneca in overtime to remain perfect, visit Iroquois West on Saturday in SVC action.

6. BHRA 2-1 10 Blue Devils have outscored last two foes 96-13, travel to Havana on Friday for a nonconference game.

7. Centennial 2-1 — Chargers shut out rival Champaign Central ahead of Big 12 tournament opener against Normal West.

8. Salt Fork 2-0 — Storm has permitted just six points in first two games, faces tough test in Week 4 by hosting Oakwood.

9. LeRoy 2-1 — Panthers were stumped by Class 3A No. 6 Mt. Carmel, end four-game season at HOIC foe Heyworth.

10. ALAH 2-1 — Knights have recovered from loss to Cumberland, visit Arcola on Friday in critical Lincoln Prairie game.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

