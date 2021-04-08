RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Monticello 3-0 7 Sages vaulted to No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 3A poll, host Mattoon in Saturday non-league game.
2. Danville 2-0 2 Vikings had last week off after cancellation, open Big 12 tournament Friday versus Normal Community.
3. Unity 2-0 4 Rockets are No. 8 team in AP Class 3A rankings, host rival St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday night in Tolono.
4. Prairie Central 1-1 1 Hawks rebounded from loss to Monticello by thumping Olympia, welcome Chillicothe IVC to town next.
5. Watseka 3-0 5 Warriors outlasted Seneca in overtime to remain perfect, visit Iroquois West on Saturday in SVC action.
6. BHRA 2-1 10 Blue Devils have outscored last two foes 96-13, travel to Havana on Friday for a nonconference game.
7. Centennial 2-1 — Chargers shut out rival Champaign Central ahead of Big 12 tournament opener against Normal West.
8. Salt Fork 2-0 — Storm has permitted just six points in first two games, faces tough test in Week 4 by hosting Oakwood.
9. LeRoy 2-1 — Panthers were stumped by Class 3A No. 6 Mt. Carmel, end four-game season at HOIC foe Heyworth.
10. ALAH 2-1 — Knights have recovered from loss to Cumberland, visit Arcola on Friday in critical Lincoln Prairie game.