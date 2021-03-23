RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 0-0 2 Hawks’ season-opener against Rantoul was canceled, so quarterback Kaden King and his pals begin with Monticello on Friday.
2. Danville 1-0 5 Antuan Lee (right) and Vikings trumped Champaign Central on road to begin year. They welcome Centennial to town Saturday.
3. GCMS 0-1 1 Ty Harden and Falcons lost a challenging first game to Fieldcrest by seven points, will try to rebound Saturday at Tri-Valley.
4. Unity 0-0 3 Nate Drennan and Rockets had Week 1 matchup with Olympia canceled due to COVID issues, visit Chillicothe IVC on Friday.
5. Watseka 1-0 8 Conner Curry and Warriors dispatched Momence in a Saturday night affair, host Walther Christian next in nonconference tilt.
6. Fisher 1-0 10 Drew Purvis and Bunnies handled Westville in non-league action last week, begin Heart of Illinois slate Saturday at 1-0 LeRoy.
7. Monticello 1-0 — Joey Sprinkle and Sages nearly silenced Bloomington Central Catholic in Week 1 showdown, visit Prairie Central for big matchup.
8. Oakwood 1-0 — Gaven Clouse ran wild for Comets in Week 1 defeat of Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville. Oakwood hosts Georgetown-RF next.
9. Tuscola 0-1 4 Peyton Armstrong and Warriors couldn’t muster enough offense to top Central A&M, attempt to recover Friday versus Clinton.
10. BHRA 0-1 7 Blue Devils fell behind state power Maroa-Forsyth 28-0 before rallying to within single digits in Week 1, host Westville next.
8-MAN TOP 10: There are not enough local schools in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association to compile a top 10 for that league. However, Likas is a voting member of the association’s weekly top 10, which debuted earlier this month. Those rankings will appear on each Thursday’s News-Gazette scoreboard page and also can be seen on Instagram (cover8_il).