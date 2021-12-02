RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 6-0 1 Bulldogs dominated Prairie Central Turkey Tournament, then rocked Bloomington Central Catholic.
2. ALAH 6-0 3 The Knights own wins over Salt Fork and Maroa-Forsyth, visit Lincoln Prairie rival Villa Grove next.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-1 5 Spartans dispatched Tri-County before coming up short against Paris, head to Danville on Thursday.
4. Tri-County 7-1 2 Titans recovered from loss to St. Joseph-Ogden with six wins in a row, visit Schlarman this week.
5. Clinton 5-1 4 Maroons came up short to Petersburg PORTA but held Unity to 20 points a couple games later.
6. Watseka 6-0 9 Warriors already have defeated rival Milford twice, host Herscher next in Saturday afternoon tilt.
7. Unity 5-1 — Rockets dashed out to 5-0 start before loss to Clinton, pay visits to Villa Grove and Urbana next.
8. Monticello 5-1 6 Sages stumbled versus Unity but otherwise have been clean, host Mt. Pulaski in Thursday affair.
9. Milford 5-2 8 Bearcats have defeated all comers not named Watseka, get tough test with Armstrong-Potomac.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 — Panthers’ lone setback is against Milford, and they’ll host big-school foe Centennial on Thursday.