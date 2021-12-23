RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 12-1 1 Bulldogs rolled past Rantoul on Wednesday, are gearing up for Mattoon Holiday Tournament.
2. ALAH 13-1 2 Knights handled Sullivan on Wednesday to improve to 2-0 in their own holiday tournament.
3. Tri-County 11-2 3 Titans’ 10-game win streak ended at hands of Paris. Charleston Holiday Tournament on deck.
4. Clinton 13-2 4 Maroons captured each of their last four games prior to competing in Monticello Holiday Hoopla.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 8-3 5 Spartans staved off a rising Champaign Central squad as prelude to State Farm Holiday Classic.
6. Watseka 11-2 6 Warriors clipped Urbana after falling to Centennial, had Wednesday game with Danville canceled.
7. Salt Fork 8-2 7 Storm defeated Milford to snag sixth win in a row. Bismarck’s BSN Classic is in team’s sights.
8. Centennial 7-6 10 Chargers have won five of their last seven games, host difficult Tri-County to start January.
9. Champaign Central 8-8 8 Maroons narrowly slipped versus St. Joseph-Ogden, will play in Mattoon Holiday Tournament.
10. Monticello 9-4 9 Sages were taken down by St. Teresa, get to return home for their own Holiday Hoopla next.