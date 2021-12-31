bkbhsGtusc

Tuscola’s Taylor Musgrave, center, and the Warriors placed second in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla tournament.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
1. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 1 Bulldogs fell twice to Mattoon in Green Wave’s tournament, finishing second in field as a result.

2. ALAH 14-1 2 Knights’ only loss also is to Mattoon. Team kicks off new year on Monday with visit to Sullivan.

3. Tri-County 13-3 3 Titans beat Effingham and Charleston but lost to Teutopolis at Charleston Holiday Tournament.

4. Clinton 16-3 4 Maroons were stunned by Neoga in Monticello Holiday Hoopla, beat Ridgeview for third place.

5. Salt Fork 11-4 7 Storm claimed runner-up status in BSN Classic, dropping title game to Benton (Ind.) Central.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-5 5 Spartans lost first two games in State Farm Holiday Classic but finished event with pair of wins.

7. Prairie Central 11-5 8 Hawks placed fourth in Riverton Holiday Tournament, losing to Mt. Pulaski in final game Thursday.

8. Watseka 11-2 6 Warriors haven’t played since Dec. 17, return to the court Thursday against VVC foe Schlarman.

9. Unity 12-4 9 Rockets settled for third place in BSN Classic, besting Armstrong-Potomac in decisive game.

10. Tuscola 12-6 — Warriors surged to Monticello Holiday Hoopla championship game, in which they fell to Neoga.

