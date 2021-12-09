RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-0 1 Savannah Orgeron (left) and Bulldogs overcame St. Joseph-Ogden in good test Monday.
2. ALAH 8-0 2 Knights haven’t allowed more than 33 points during any of their previous six victories.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-2 3 Spartans put up a good, late fight versus Mahomet-Seymour, visit Teutopolis on Thursday.
4. Tri-County 8-1 4 Titans held off Neoga to extend win streak to seven, host Okaw Valley on Thursday night.
5. Clinton 8-1 5 Maroons have won their last six games, including a four-point triumph versus Mt. Zion.
6. Unity 7-1 7 Rockets dispatched Urbana to begin week, face difficult challenge Thursday from ALAH.
7. Watseka 8-1 6 Warriors suffered first setback of season against Peotone on Tuesday, host Tri-Point soon.
8. Monticello 7-1 8 Sages have come out ahead in each of their last five games, host tough Mt. Zion club next.
9. Salt Fork 5-2 — Storm jumps into the poll on a three-game win streak, hosts Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
10. Armstrong-Potomac 6-2 — Trojans own a victory over Milford, seek seventh win with stop at Oakwood on Thursday.