RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 11-3 1 Led by All-Area Player of the Year Erin Houpt, Vikings made a run to the Big 12 Conference tournament championship game.
2. Tri-County 10-1 2 Titans received big efforts from first-team selection Tayler Barry and pals, who ended the year tied for fifth in Class 1A poll.
3. Sullivan 14-1 3 Standout Emily White received plenty of backing during a campaign that concluded with squad rated sixth in Class 2A rankings.
4. Salt Fork 13-0 4 The area’s lone undefeated team, led by Mackenzie Russell, staved off Watseka in triple-overtime thriller to end its season.
5. ALAH 13-2 7 Knights’ final week of the season included major wins over St. Teresa, Clinton and Tuscola, and Alexa Miller made first team.
6. Tuscola 15-3 5 Warriors’ three defeats came to Tri-County, Sullivan and ALAH amid daunting slate, navigated well by Brynn Tabeling and Co.
7. Watseka 17-1 8 Natalie Schroeder and the rest of her Warriors teammates wound up as the class of the Sangamon Valley Conference in 2021.
8. Mahomet-Seymour 8-8 6 Bulldogs struggled to end season but were area’s second-best big-school club (behind Danville), led by Savannah Orgeron.
9. Clinton 13-3 9 Led by Mallory Cyrulik, the Maroons ran roughshod over most of their schedule, winning all of its games by double digits.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9-4 10 Panthers couldn’t get by Watseka in two separate games, but Baylee Cosgrove and other Panthers delivered in Ford County.