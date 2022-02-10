RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 25-4 1 Bulldogs can establish a single-season wins record for the program on Thursday night at Lincoln.
2. Tri-County 24-3 2 Titans are in the midst of a 10-game win streak. They can extend it to 11 versus Decatur Lutheran.
3. Salt Fork 22-5 3 Storm needs win over Schlarman on Thursday to conclude perfect Vermilion Valley campaign.
4. ALAH 25-4 4 Knights got back on track Monday with victory over Arcola, ending rare two-game losing streak.
5. Tuscola 22-6 5 Warriors dispatched Arthur Christian for ninth straight win and got No. 10 Wednesday at Meridian.
6. Clinton 25-5 6 If Maroons top Warrensburg-Latham, they’ll finish Central Illinois nontournament play unbeaten.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-7 7 Spartans won Illini Prairie Conference regular-season crown, battle Pleasant Plains on Thursday.
8. Watseka 21-4 8 Warriors get challenging 1-2 punch to close regular season, hosting both Milford and Danville.
9. Ridgeview 20-8 10 Mustangs will try to propel their win streak to eight games when hosting Peru St. Bede soon.
10. Prairie Central 21-8 9 Hawks fell to Olympia but quickly recovered with a win over Rantoul, visit El Paso-Gridley next.