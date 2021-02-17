Despite heavy snow creating havoc in scheduling, the rankings must go on for preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS.
This time, he checks in on the area girls’ basketball scene, which includes numerous undefeated teams in the early going:
RK., TEAM REC. COMMENT
1. Tri-County 4-0 Team that’s reached Class 1A state tournament last two seasons won first four games by average of 48.8 points.
2. Centennial 2-0 Chargers off to best start in some time behind athletes like Avery Loschen, Laniyah Boyd and Kate Yahnke.
3. Danville 1-0 Powerful pairing of Mercer signee Erin Houpt and junior Nau’tika Conaway makes Vikings a constant threat.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 3-2 After 0-2 start, Bulldogs have gone on tear behind Savannah Orgeron, Nichole Taylor and Durbin Thomas.
5. Tuscola 5-0 Brynn Tabeling grabs headlines for Warriors, but Hope Dietrich, Marissa Russo and Ella Boyer also stand out.
6. Salt Fork 3-0 A Class 1A Elite Eight qualifier last season still is going strong, led by Mackenzie Russell and Carsyn Todd.
7. Clinton 5-1 Maroons’ lone loss was narrow one to Tuscola. Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch put up big points nightly.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-0 Spartans have overwhelmed three foes with balanced attack, keyed by Ella Armstrong and Abby Behrens.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3-0 Panthers posted a 55-point victory over Momence. DePaul softball signee Baylee Cosgrove is a force on court.
10. Sullivan 4-1 Emily White and her cohorts’ lone loss is to unbeaten Paris, and wins include one over Champaign Central.