02182021 21 Tuscola at Monticellol Girls BKB
Tuscola's Ella Boyer (center)

 Mike Heiniger/For The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 3-1 3

Schlarman transfer McKaylee Allen racked up more than 20 points in a huge win over Tri-County.

2. Tri-County 5-1 1

Tayler Barry and Bella Dudley are the key Titans whom opponents need to slow down nightly.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 4

Abigail Bunting’s stout defense, timely scoring can go unnoticed among Bulldogs’ strong lineup.

4. Tuscola 9-0 5

Four Warriors eclipsed 10 points in win over St. Teresa, and Marissa Russo had a double-double.

5. Sullivan 7-1 10

Jerra Goad’s last-second layup allowed for one-point win over Mt. Zion, part of five-game streak.

6. Salt Fork 7-0 6

Storm hasn’t allowed more than 40 points in a game yet, and Carsyn Todd is a scoring machine.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 8

Spartans rebounded from narrow loss to Tuscola by rolling past Pontiac, led by Ella Armstrong.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 9

Panthers pushed Salt Fork in close defeat, but Baylee Cosgrove and Co. still unbeaten in SVC.

9. Clinton 7-2 7

Maroons couldn’t keep up with Sullivan last week, another sign of competitive CIC girls’ field.

10. ALAH 8-0 —

Knights rarely have been challenged, most closely by Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (57-46).

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

