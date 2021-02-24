RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 3-1 3
Schlarman transfer McKaylee Allen racked up more than 20 points in a huge win over Tri-County.
2. Tri-County 5-1 1
Tayler Barry and Bella Dudley are the key Titans whom opponents need to slow down nightly.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2 4
Abigail Bunting’s stout defense, timely scoring can go unnoticed among Bulldogs’ strong lineup.
4. Tuscola 9-0 5
Four Warriors eclipsed 10 points in win over St. Teresa, and Marissa Russo had a double-double.
5. Sullivan 7-1 10
Jerra Goad’s last-second layup allowed for one-point win over Mt. Zion, part of five-game streak.
6. Salt Fork 7-0 6
Storm hasn’t allowed more than 40 points in a game yet, and Carsyn Todd is a scoring machine.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 5-1 8
Spartans rebounded from narrow loss to Tuscola by rolling past Pontiac, led by Ella Armstrong.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 9
Panthers pushed Salt Fork in close defeat, but Baylee Cosgrove and Co. still unbeaten in SVC.
9. Clinton 7-2 7
Maroons couldn’t keep up with Sullivan last week, another sign of competitive CIC girls’ field.
10. ALAH 8-0 —
Knights rarely have been challenged, most closely by Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (57-46).