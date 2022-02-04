bkbhsg sf

Salt Fork’s Macie Russell (RIGHT) (1) trees to get past Armstrong-Potomac players in the championship game at the Vermilion County Girls Tournament at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 24-4 1 Bulldogs have rattled off nine consecutive victories, host Apollo rival Taylorville on Friday night.

2. Tri-County 23-3 2 Titans possess a nine-game win streak of their own, welcome Blue Ridge to town on Monday.

3. Salt Fork 20-5 5 Macie Russell and the Storm have won last eight games, including one over Watseka.

4. ALAH 24-4 3 Knights are in midst of two-game skid and will try to get back on track Monday versus Arcola.

5. Tuscola 19-6 10 Warriors won Central Illinois Conference Tournament by besting Clinton in title matchup.

6. Clinton 24-5 4 Maroons had eight-game win streak snapped by Tuscola, will battle Meridian on Monday.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-7 6 Spartans recovered from loss to Pana by routing Rantoul, will meet rival Unity on Saturday.

8. Watseka 19-4 7 Warriors stumbled against Salt Fork, attempt to return to win column versus Hoopeston Area.

9. Prairie Central 20-7 8 Hawks lost to Franklin South County before defeating Bloomington Central Catholic in overtime.

10. Ridgeview 18-8 — Mustangs jump into rankings on five-game win streak, take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soon.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

