RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 24-4 1 Bulldogs have rattled off nine consecutive victories, host Apollo rival Taylorville on Friday night.
2. Tri-County 23-3 2 Titans possess a nine-game win streak of their own, welcome Blue Ridge to town on Monday.
3. Salt Fork 20-5 5 Macie Russell and the Storm have won last eight games, including one over Watseka.
4. ALAH 24-4 3 Knights are in midst of two-game skid and will try to get back on track Monday versus Arcola.
5. Tuscola 19-6 10 Warriors won Central Illinois Conference Tournament by besting Clinton in title matchup.
6. Clinton 24-5 4 Maroons had eight-game win streak snapped by Tuscola, will battle Meridian on Monday.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 18-7 6 Spartans recovered from loss to Pana by routing Rantoul, will meet rival Unity on Saturday.
8. Watseka 19-4 7 Warriors stumbled against Salt Fork, attempt to return to win column versus Hoopeston Area.
9. Prairie Central 20-7 8 Hawks lost to Franklin South County before defeating Bloomington Central Catholic in overtime.
10. Ridgeview 18-8 — Mustangs jump into rankings on five-game win streak, take on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soon.