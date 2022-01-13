RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. ALAH 17-1 2 Knights leap into top position on power of eight-game win streak, visit Villa Grove on Thursday.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 15-4 1 Bulldogs suffered third loss of season to Mattoon, host Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin soon.
3. Tri-County 16-3 3 Titans have taken each of their last three contests, open Lincoln Prairie Tournament play Monday.
4. Clinton 18-4 4 Maroons dispatched Tri-Valley and LeRoy ahead of matchups with Sullivan and Illini Central.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-5 6 Spartans rumbled past Prairie Central leading into road battles with Chillicothe IVC, Mattoon.
6. Salt Fork 13-5 5 Storm conquered Cissna Park, hosts Westville next before Vermilion County Tournament action.
7. Watseka 15-2 8 Warriors haven’t lost in their last five outings, including three victories in Vermilion Valley play.
8. Prairie Central 12-6 7 Hawks have dropped three of their last four games, will try to get back on track versus Pontiac.
9. Unity 15-4 9 Rockets held off St. Thomas More, draw Rantoul next in another Illini Prairie Conference affair.
10. Tuscola 13-6 10 Warriors’ lone game this week will come against Warrensburg-Latham in Central Illinois play.