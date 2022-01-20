RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 17-4 2 Bulldogs defeated state-ranked Lincoln in an Apollo Conference game, visit Normal U-High next.
2. ALAH 19-1 1 Knights will battle Cerro Gordo/Bement for spot in Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament final.
3. Tri-County 17-3 3 Titans also gunning for place in Lincoln Prairie title game, drawing Cumberland in semifinals.
4. Clinton 20-4 4 Maroons handled Illini Central on Saturday, now turn to Thursday CIC tilt against Shelbyville.
5. Salt Fork 16-5 5 Storm advanced to Vermilion County Tournament final by knocking off Oakwood on Wednesday.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-6 7 Spartans took care of St. Thomas More recently, welcome Monticello to town on Thursday.
7. Watseka 16-3 6 Warriors came up short against Paxton-Buckley-Loda but rebounded with victory over Momence.
8. Prairie Central 15-6 8 Hawks have won their last three games but face a stiff test Thursday when playing host to Unity.
9. Unity 17-4 9 Rockets shocked Bloomington Central Catholic on buzzer-beater, visit Prairie Central on Thursday.
10. Armstrong-Potomac 17-4 10 Trojans eclipsed Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to book spot in Vermilion County title game.