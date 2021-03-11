central bkbg
Sullivan’s Emily White, right, and her girls’ basketball teammates are scheduled to close their season Thursday at Okaw Valley. Sullivan was ranked sixth in the most recent Associated Press Class 2A girls’ poll.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 9-2 1

Vikings took down Class 2A No. 2 Paris and St. Joseph-Ogden ahead of Big 12 tournament appearance.

2. Tri-County 10-1 2

Class 1A No. 5 Titans finished on five-game win streak, routing Okaw Valley and Blue Ridge at end.

3. Sullivan 13-1 4

Sullivan, Class 2A’s No. 6 team, handled Maroa-Forsyth and closes its season against Okaw Valley.

4. Salt Fork 13-0 5

Class 1A No. 6 Storm concluded with perfect record after three-overtime non-league win over Watseka.

5. Tuscola 14-2 6

Warriors, slotted at No. 8 in Class 2A poll, host ALAH in standout nonconference game on Thursday.

6. Mahomet-Seymour 7-7 3

Bulldogs are missing multiple key athletes late in year, but are hanging close with difficult opponents.

7. ALAH 12-2 10

Knights grabbed a resume-building win by knocking off Clinton on Tuesday ahead of Tuscola meeting.

8. Watseka 15-1 9

Warriors nearly handed Salt Fork its first loss, now trying to win Sangamon Valley Conference tournament.

9. Clinton 12-3 7

Maroons’ run of success ended at six games with defeat to ALAH. They close versus CIC rival St. Teresa.

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-3 8

Panthers contending with Watseka for SVC crown, face 1A-ranked Gardner-South Wilmington next.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

