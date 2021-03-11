RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 9-2 1
Vikings took down Class 2A No. 2 Paris and St. Joseph-Ogden ahead of Big 12 tournament appearance.
2. Tri-County 10-1 2
Class 1A No. 5 Titans finished on five-game win streak, routing Okaw Valley and Blue Ridge at end.
3. Sullivan 13-1 4
Sullivan, Class 2A’s No. 6 team, handled Maroa-Forsyth and closes its season against Okaw Valley.
4. Salt Fork 13-0 5
Class 1A No. 6 Storm concluded with perfect record after three-overtime non-league win over Watseka.
5. Tuscola 14-2 6
Warriors, slotted at No. 8 in Class 2A poll, host ALAH in standout nonconference game on Thursday.
6. Mahomet-Seymour 7-7 3
Bulldogs are missing multiple key athletes late in year, but are hanging close with difficult opponents.
7. ALAH 12-2 10
Knights grabbed a resume-building win by knocking off Clinton on Tuesday ahead of Tuscola meeting.
8. Watseka 15-1 9
Warriors nearly handed Salt Fork its first loss, now trying to win Sangamon Valley Conference tournament.
9. Clinton 12-3 7
Maroons’ run of success ended at six games with defeat to ALAH. They close versus CIC rival St. Teresa.
10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-3 8
Panthers contending with Watseka for SVC crown, face 1A-ranked Gardner-South Wilmington next.