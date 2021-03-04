Conference champions are being decided and schedules are wrapping up as athletes shift their attention to upcoming spring sports around the area. In the meantime, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS offers his latest weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 6-2 1
Vikings had strong comeback win over Teutopolis after narrow loss to Peoria Notre Dame.
2. Tri-County 9-1 2
Titans are cruising through Lincoln Prairie Conference slate, sit at No. 6 in AP Class 1A poll.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 7-4 3
Bulldogs staved off Mt. Zion most recently, next week can avenge earlier loss to Charleston.
4. Sullivan 11-1 5
Sullivan closed out Central Illinois Conference title Wednesday night by beating Meridian.
5. Salt Fork 11-0 6
Storm’s barrier to winning Vermilion Valley Conference is Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday.
6. Tuscola 12-2 4
Warriors went to Paxton and picked up quality win Wednesday, still have four games left.
7. Clinton 10-2 9
Maroons have won four straight after taking down visiting Warrensburg-Latham on Monday.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7-2 8
Losses are to Salt Fork and Tuscola. They hold No. 2 seed in Sangamon Valley tournament.
9. Watseka 13-0 —
Sangamon Valley tournament’s No. 1 seed beat Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday night.
10. ALAH 10-1 10
Knights recovered from Tri-County loss by defeating Villa Grove/Heritage, Decatur Lutheran.