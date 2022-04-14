RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 7-0 1 Bulldogs have separated as the clear top team locally, allowing just four goals all season long.
2. Monticello 6-3-3 3 Sages have lost just once in their last six matches, most recently defeating Taylorville in a rout.
3. Champaign Central 4-3 2 Maroons came up short against Peoria Richwoods, have started 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play.
4. Uni High 4-4 4 Illineks followed loss to Bloomington Central Catholic by piling up 11 goals against Meridian.
5. Urbana 2-5 5 Tigers have been shut out in all five of their losses but topped Stevens Point (Wis.) last week.
6. Danville 2-6-1 6 Vikings have played in close matches all season, with all but one decided by two goals or fewer.
7. St. Thomas More 2-6-2 8 Sabers tied with Centennial and rolled by Judah Christian, gaining momentum after tough start.
8. Centennial 2-6-1 7 Chargers were silenced by Peoria Notre Dame, have dropped three of their last four overall.
9. Arthur Christian 3-4-2 9 Conquering Riders haven’t played since last Thursday, won’t compete again until Monday.
10. Judah Christian 0-4-1 10 Tribe is looking forward to some athlete returns from injury after being shorthanded so far.