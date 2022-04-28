Every team in the area is chasing Mahomet-Seymour this spring. Sports Editor Matt Daniels updates our weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 13-0 1 Brea Benson and Bulldogs have outscored foes 89-6 this season. But they’ll get tested Friday against Maine South.
2. Champaign Central 7-6 2 Grace Pelz’s goal against Centennial helped Maroons snap two-match losing skid and pick up rivalry victory.
3. Urbana 3-7-2 6 Tigers’ goalie Hannah Null has delivered some standout performances of late, including in a win over Monticello.
4. Monticello 8-6-3 3 Freshmen sensations Megan Allen and Elle Bodznick get first postseason action on May 11 against St. Teresa.
5. Danville 4-8-2 5 Ava Towne and Vikings drew with Urbana on Wednesday, get back in action Tuesday against Champaign Central.
6. Uni High 6-6 4 Mikayla Blanke and Illineks open postseason May 7 against Decatur Lutheran in Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
7. Centennial 3-10-2 7 Kate Yahnke and Chargers will try to end three-match losing streak on Thursday at home against Judah Christian.
8. St. Thomas More 4-10-2 8 Emma Devocelle and Sabers have chance to ease some recent struggles on Thursday at home against Monticello.
9. Arthur Christian 4-6-2 9 Liana Kauffman and Conquering Riders aim for signature win on Thursday during road match against UnI High.
10. Judah Christian 0-4-3 10 Next chance for Ava Carder and Tribe to break into win column comes Thursday afternoon against Centennial.