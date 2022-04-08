RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-0 1 Bulldogs blew past Mt. Zion and Charleston in first two Apollo Conference matches of the season. They next face a stout Washington squad in non-league action.
2. Champaign Central 3-2 2 Maroons suffered close losses to solid teams in Springfield and Peoria Notre Dame, with those defeats sandwiching a victory versus St. Thomas More.
3. Monticello 4-3-3 3 Sages tied Peoria Christian, knocked off Chillicothe IVC and lost to Warrensburg-Latham before recording another tie against St. Thomas More in Illini Prairie Conference play.
4. Uni High 3-3 7 Illineks shut down both Danville and Judah Christian to acquire first two victories of the season, and then they found their way back to .500 with a win over Arthur Christian.
5. Urbana 1-2 4 Tigers couldn’t keep pace with Mahomet-Seymour or Normal Community in their two most recent matches. They’ll host the Urbana Tournament this weekend.
6. Danville 2-5-1 8 Vikings rumbled past Judah Christian in first match of the month and then held off rival Centennial on the road. They’ll host Big 12 Conference foe Bloomington on Tuesday.
7. Centennial 2-4 6 Chargers felled Bloomington in Big 12 Conference action to move one step closer to .500, but there’s more work to do in that regard after a loss to Centennial on Thursday.
8. St. Thomas More 1-3-1 9 Sabers overwhelmed Arthur Christian for critical first win of the season, and then they managed to secure draw versus Monticello. They play in the Urbana Tournament next.
9. Arthur Christian 3-4-2 5 Conquering Riders have dropped three of their last four matches, with a win over Meridian the outlier. They aren’t scheduled to play again until April 18, versus Bloomington.
10. Judah Christian 0-3-1 10 Tribe still seeking to enter win column after setbacks against Danville and Uni High. The next opportunities for a triumph comes against Olympia and St. Thomas More.