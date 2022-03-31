Listen to this article

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 1 Bulldogs have a chance to avenge 2021 sectional defeat to Rochester in Thursday’s matchup.

2. Champaign Central 2-0 2 Maroons own victory over Uni High and will seek another triumph Thursday versus Springfield.

3. Monticello 3-2-1 4 Sages largely have faced non-local opponents so far but did tie in match with Arthur Christian.

4. Urbana 1-0 6 Tigers rallied past rival Uni High in only match so far. They battle Mahomet-Seymour next week.

5. Arthur Christian 2-1-2 7 Conquering Riders drew with both Monticello and Danville while knocking off Judah Christian.

6. Centennial 1-2 9 Chargers prevailed against Uni High after setbacks against Normal U-High and Normal West.

7. Uni High 0-3 3 Illineks have contested a tough schedule to start but have scored at least once in each match.

8. Danville 0-4-1 8 Vikings played close in each of their first four matches and then tied with Arthur Christian.

9. St. Thomas More 0-2 5 Sabers are off to a slow start but have the chance for big win soon versus Champaign Central.

10. Judah Christian 0-1 10 Tribe stumbled versus Arthur Christian, will try to get back on track against Decatur Eisenhower.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

