RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 2-0 1 Bulldogs have a chance to avenge 2021 sectional defeat to Rochester in Thursday’s matchup.
2. Champaign Central 2-0 2 Maroons own victory over Uni High and will seek another triumph Thursday versus Springfield.
3. Monticello 3-2-1 4 Sages largely have faced non-local opponents so far but did tie in match with Arthur Christian.
4. Urbana 1-0 6 Tigers rallied past rival Uni High in only match so far. They battle Mahomet-Seymour next week.
5. Arthur Christian 2-1-2 7 Conquering Riders drew with both Monticello and Danville while knocking off Judah Christian.
6. Centennial 1-2 9 Chargers prevailed against Uni High after setbacks against Normal U-High and Normal West.
7. Uni High 0-3 3 Illineks have contested a tough schedule to start but have scored at least once in each match.
8. Danville 0-4-1 8 Vikings played close in each of their first four matches and then tied with Arthur Christian.
9. St. Thomas More 0-2 5 Sabers are off to a slow start but have the chance for big win soon versus Champaign Central.
10. Judah Christian 0-1 10 Tribe stumbled versus Arthur Christian, will try to get back on track against Decatur Eisenhower.